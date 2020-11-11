Illinois State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Fulton County

FULTON Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Fulton County.

Police say on November 4, they were asked to investigate the shooting which happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Broadway in Lewistown.

Initial information showed a Fulton County deputy and a Lewistown police officer were searching for 26-year-old Justin Hammack, of Lewistown. Police say Hammack was wanted on a warrant for resisting a peace officer.

When officers located Hammack, police say Hammack pulled a weapon and then pointed it at his head and then pointed the weapon at officers.

Both officers fired their weapons at Hammack, according to officials. The officers then rendered medical attention while medical personnel responded to the area.

Hammack was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

Neither officer was injured during the incident.

Police say it was later determined that Hammack’s weapon was a black BB gun and it was modeled to look like a black semi-automatic handgun. The weapon was recovered from the scene.

Officials say there is no body camera or in-car camera footage of the incident.

DCI Agents are in the process of obtaining cell phone video from additional witnesses.

This is an active and ongoing investigation, and no additional information will be released at this time.

