Advertisement

Illinois State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Fulton County

Police say on November 4, they were asked to investigate the shooting which happened around...
Police say on November 4, they were asked to investigate the shooting which happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Broadway in Lewistown.(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FULTON Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Fulton County.

Police say on November 4, they were asked to investigate the shooting which happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Broadway in Lewistown.

Initial information showed a Fulton County deputy and a Lewistown police officer were searching for 26-year-old Justin Hammack, of Lewistown. Police say Hammack was wanted on a warrant for resisting a peace officer.

When officers located Hammack, police say Hammack pulled a weapon and then pointed it at his head and then pointed the weapon at officers.

Both officers fired their weapons at Hammack, according to officials. The officers then rendered medical attention while medical personnel responded to the area.

Hammack was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

Neither officer was injured during the incident. 

Police say it was later determined that Hammack’s weapon was a black BB gun and it was modeled to look like a black semi-automatic handgun. The weapon was recovered from the scene. 

Officials say there is no body camera or in-car camera footage of the incident.

DCI Agents are in the process of obtaining cell phone video from additional witnesses.

This is an active and ongoing investigation, and no additional information will be released at this time.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Reynolds
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings amid rise in Iowa COVID-19 hospitalizations
Police warn of scam after two Moline residents have thousands taken from them
Surging cases are ‘nearly unmanageable’ in the Quad Cities
Treshonda M. Pollion, 24, of Davenport, is charged with first-degree murder in a shooting Oct....
Judge denies bond reduction request for woman charged in fatal Chuck E. Cheese shooting

Latest News

Source: MGN
Health officials holding free flu shot clinic on Wednesday in Rock Island
Image Source: Samuel Morse / U.S. Air Force / MGN
Davenport City Cemetery honoring previously unrecognized Civil War soldiers on Veterans Day
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds addresses 2020 presidential election
Eastern Iowa Community Colleges extend incentives for spring enrollment