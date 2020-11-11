Increase in COVID positivity rates lead to temporary school closures across the QCA

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Coronavirus positivity rates are climbing in both Illinois and Iowa, leading school districts to apply for full-time remote learning.

“COVID-19 continues to surge across our state and the nation. Over the last week, Iowa reported more than 21,000 new cases and had a statewide average positivity rate of more than 19%,” Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds said in a press conference Tuesday.

Cases of the coronavirus continue to climb as many counties in both Iowa and Illinois see high positivity rates.

In Illinois, Jo Daviess 11.7%, Carroll County 16.9%, Whiteside 16.8%, 14.9% in Mercer County, and in Rock Island 15%. Increases lead the Moline-Coal Valley School District to close through January 5th, 2021.

Across the river, many counties have positivity rates beyond 15%. Louisa County, 16.4%. Scott, Clinton, and Muscatine counties had a 14-day positivity rate of more than 20%. In Jackson County, the positivity rate is 30.6%.

The increases lead to temporary full-time remote learning for Muscatine High School and the Burlington Community School District following an approved request from the Iowa Board of education.

“The reason for the requests are varied. Some are based on county positivity rates, student absenteeism and in some cases staff absences due to virus-related reasons,” said Dr. Ann Lebo, the Executive Director of Iowa Board of Education

Patrick Coen, the Superintendent for the Burlington Community School District, said that’s the case for them

“The numbers for the kids were high so that was a concern but where we really ran into an issue was we didn’t have enough employees to fill our classrooms and given COVID we can’t bring the kids together because then we’re not social distancing so what got us was COVID-19 and its impacts on our employee’s ability to come to work,” he said.

