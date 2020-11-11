Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds addresses 2020 presidential election

Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds addressed the 2020 presidential election on Monday saying four more years with President Donald Trump would mean “a stronger economy”.

“Four more years of President Donald Trump would mean a stronger economy, a more secure country, and an even brighter future,” Governor Reynolds said. “Iowans understood that, voting overwhelmingly to keep him in office.”

Governor Reynolds then said she is “disappointed in the current state” of the nationwide race.

“We’re still waiting for all votes to be tallied and for decisions to be made about disputed ballots,” Governor Reynolds said. “The American people deserve a fair, transparent election. Everyone should want to ensure that the integrity of our election process is intact and that anyone found guilty of wrongdoing is held accountable.”

Governor Reynolds said Iowans “validated the direction" the state is taking.

“I look forward to working with Iowa legislators and the federal delegation in both political parties to strengthen our communities, protect our families, and keep our economy moving forward,” Governor Reynolds said.

