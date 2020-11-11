Iowa officials report over 4,700 new coronavirus cases, 230 more hospitalizations over 24 hours

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 4,764 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 26 more deaths between 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 166,021 cases, with a positivity rate of 15.7% and 1,898 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 1,059,706 Iowans have been tested and 104,211 have recovered.

Officials also reported that 1,190 Iowans were in the hospital for the virus as of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, a new record high. Of those patients, 230 were admitted over the last 24 hours, 210 were in the intensive care unit and 101 were on ventilators.

Test Iowa sites are closed on Veterans Day. More information can be found here.



