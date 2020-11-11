Advertisement

Iowa officials report over 4,700 new coronavirus cases, 230 more hospitalizations over 24 hours

Iowa coronavirus
Iowa coronavirus(MGN Image)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 4,764 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 26 more deaths between 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 166,021 cases, with a positivity rate of 15.7% and 1,898 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 1,059,706 Iowans have been tested and 104,211 have recovered.

Officials also reported that 1,190 Iowans were in the hospital for the virus as of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, a new record high. Of those patients, 230 were admitted over the last 24 hours, 210 were in the intensive care unit and 101 were on ventilators.

Test Iowa sites are closed on Veterans Day. More information can be found here.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Reynolds
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings amid rise in Iowa COVID-19 hospitalizations
Police warn of scam after two Moline residents have thousands taken from them
Surging cases are ‘nearly unmanageable’ in the Quad Cities
Treshonda M. Pollion, 24, of Davenport, is charged with first-degree murder in a shooting Oct....
Judge denies bond reduction request for woman charged in fatal Chuck E. Cheese shooting

Latest News

Henry County and Stark County health officials have released weekly data on confirmed and...
Henry and Stark County officials announce 1,400+ total cases of COVID-19
Genesis Health System issues ‘urgent requests’ following surge of COVID cases
CDC / Alissa Eckert, MS
Clinton County buildings closing Thursday due to rise in COVID-19 positivity rates
(MGN)
Maquoketa high schoolers, preschoolers moved to remote learning this week