Man injured in crash in Jo Daviess County
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 7:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JO DAVIESS Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Sheriffs in Jo Daviess County are investigating an accident that seriously injured a man.
According to the sheriff’s office, the accident happened just after 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the area of StageCoach Trail near Miller Ridge Road outside of Galena.
Upon arrival, deputies discovered a vehicle slid off the roadway and struck a fence.
The driver, Joshua Montgomery, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The cause of the crash is unknown.
