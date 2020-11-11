Advertisement

Man injured in crash in Jo Daviess County

By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 7:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JO DAVIESS Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Sheriffs in Jo Daviess County are investigating an accident that seriously injured a man.

According to the sheriff’s office, the accident happened just after 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the area of StageCoach Trail near Miller Ridge Road outside of Galena.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered a vehicle slid off the roadway and struck a fence.

The driver, Joshua Montgomery, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

