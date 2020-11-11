Maquoketa high schoolers, preschoolers moved to remote learning this week

MAQUOKTETA, Iowa (KWQC) - The Maquoketa Community School District says it moved its high school students and preschoolers to remote learning for the rest of this week due to a “staff shortage from illness.”

Officials say the entire school district will be doing remote learning Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.

Here are the reasons why:

To provide a solution to staffing shortages.

To provide additional time to recognize symptoms, reduce exposure and allow beginning of quarantining to take place, if students were exposed to COVID.

To implement online/remote learning expectations that would continue if extended online/remote learning was needed in the future.



To provide an opportunity for MCSD staff to focus on online learning only.



To provide for a safer learning environment for our students and staff



