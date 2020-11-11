More than $1 million in grants given to Quad City projects, charities

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Regional Development Authority, which holds the license for the Rhythm City Casino and Resort in Davenport, has approved 65 grants totaling $1,272,982 to support area nonprofit and governmental organizations. According to a news release, about 21-percent of the funds went toward economic development projects, another 30-percent went to requests for arts, culture, and education proposals, and the remaining 49-percent went toward human service efforts.

Among the specific recipients, the River Bend Foodbank received funding to expand its cold storage capacity, the Downtown Davenport Partnership received funding for an Ambassador pilot program and the Scott County Housing Council received money for its work in low income housing development. Other highlights include River Action for work on the Historic First Bridge project, and Visit Quad Cities for tourism development.

Income for the grants is tied to gaming receipts.

