Advertisement

More than $1 million in grants given to Quad City projects, charities

The money is generated by gaming receipts from the Rhythm City Casino.
FILE - In this June 23, 2015, file photograph, the display of a slot machine glows on the floor...
FILE - In this June 23, 2015, file photograph, the display of a slot machine glows on the floor of the Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)(Charles Krupa | AP)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Regional Development Authority, which holds the license for the Rhythm City Casino and Resort in Davenport, has approved 65 grants totaling $1,272,982 to support area nonprofit and governmental organizations. According to a news release, about 21-percent of the funds went toward economic development projects, another 30-percent went to requests for arts, culture, and education proposals, and the remaining 49-percent went toward human service efforts.

Among the specific recipients, the River Bend Foodbank received funding to expand its cold storage capacity, the Downtown Davenport Partnership received funding for an Ambassador pilot program and the Scott County Housing Council received money for its work in low income housing development. Other highlights include River Action for work on the Historic First Bridge project, and Visit Quad Cities for tourism development.

Income for the grants is tied to gaming receipts.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Reynolds
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings amid rise in Iowa COVID-19 hospitalizations
Police warn of scam after two Moline residents have thousands taken from them
Surging cases are ‘nearly unmanageable’ in the Quad Cities
Treshonda M. Pollion, 24, of Davenport, is charged with first-degree murder in a shooting Oct....
Judge denies bond reduction request for woman charged in fatal Chuck E. Cheese shooting

Latest News

On Wednesday officials with the Illinois Education Association (IEA) called on local health...
Illinois Education Association calls for help addressing unsafe conditions in schools
Rock Island County Health Department.
Rock Island County reports 244 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday
The Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce announced on Wednesday they had received a...
Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to hand out masks and sanitizer to local businesses
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
Scott County reports 242 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths over 24 hours