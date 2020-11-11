Advertisement

Pope Francis vows to end sexual abuse after McCarrick report

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 6:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis pledged Wednesday to rid the Catholic Church of sexual abuse and offered prayers to victims of ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, a day after the Vatican released a detailed report into the decades-long church cover-up of his sexual misconduct.

Francis concluded his weekly general audience Wednesday by recalling that the report into the “painful case” of the former high-ranking American cardinal had been released the previous day.

“I renew my closeness to victims of any abuse and commitment of the church to eradicate this evil,” Francis said. He then paused silently for nearly a minute, apparently in prayer.

The Vatican report blamed a host of bishops, cardinals and popes for downplaying and dismissing mountains of evidence of McCarrick’s misconduct starting in the 1990s. The report blamed St. John Paul II, however, for having appointed McCarrick archbishop of Washington in 2000, and made him a cardinal, despite having commissioned an inquiry that found he shared his bed with seminarians.

FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2015 file photo, Pope Francis reaches out to hug Cardinal Archbishop...
FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2015 file photo, Pope Francis reaches out to hug Cardinal Archbishop emeritus Theodore McCarrick after the Midday Prayer of the Divine with more than 300 U.S. Bishops at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle in Washington.(Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post via AP, Pool, File)

In his remarks Wednesday, however, Francis held John Paul up for praise. Noting that Wednesday marked Poland’s independence day, Francis quoted John Paul as telling young people what it means to be truly free.

“While we thank the Lord for the gift of national and personal freedom, what St. John Paul II taught young people comes to mind,” Francis said. He then cited the Polish pope as saying that being free means being “a man of upright conscience, to be responsible, to be a man ‘for others.’”

Francis defrocked the 90-year-old McCarrick last year after a separate Vatican investigation found he sexually abused adults as well as children.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Reynolds
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings amid rise in Iowa COVID-19 hospitalizations
Police warn of scam after two Moline residents have thousands taken from them
Surging cases are ‘nearly unmanageable’ in the Quad Cities
Over 4,000 customers are without power in the Quad Cities area according to MidAmerican...
Power outages affecting 9,000+ customers throughout TV6 viewing area

Latest News

Several countries had representatives at the ceremony, held at a cemetery for non-Muslim dead,...
France: Several wounded in explosion at Saudi cemetery
Courtesy: MGN
Quad Cities achieves end to veteran homelessness, federal review says
Eta regained hurricane strength on Wednesday.
Eta regains hurricane strength as Florida prepares
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del.
Biden vows to ‘get right to work’ despite Trump resistance