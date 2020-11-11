Public health leaders, schools prepare for Thanksgiving travel

MONMOUTH, Ill. (KWQC) - With daily COVID cases more than doubling over the past month, experts are putting out warnings as people begin to start travelling for thanksgiving later this month.

Members of the Quad City coalition call on Tuesday, including Scott County health department director Edward Rivers, asked for more out of the population.

“To all residents in our community, look deep and decide what more can you do," he said. “Social distance, wear your mask, stay away from gatherings, pay attention to your symptoms, stay at home to get tested.”

Meanwhile, as students across the country prepare to head home, Monmouth College President Dr. Clarence Wyatt is making sure they stay there, after the school announced Monday that students will enter a cooldown period.

The period will allow for students to finish their semester online and to complete their finals during the week of Thanksgiving. At the end of the semester, students will remain home until the Spring semester begins January 25.

Wyatt said they decided to enter the period after seeing rising numbers in their region.

“And we really entered into this because primarily our region, region two, went into the tier one mitigation and that was really what drove it for us," he said.

Rock Island County Health Dept. Administrator Nita Ludwig advised a virtual Thanksgiving this year for people.

“We really encourage it to only be your household immediate members," she said. "And to just meet virtually or share in other ways this year and not get together for thanksgiving dinners.”

When asked about travelling for college students this year, Rivers said “As elevated as cases are in the state of Iowa,” he said. “I don’t know if that’s a factor that is going to be of great concern.”

