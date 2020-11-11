Quad Cities achieves end to veteran homelessness, federal review says

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Davenport Mayor Mike Matson announced the city of Davenport and the Quad Cities Bi-State region has achieved an effective end to veteran homelessness, according to federal evaluations.

Over the past 18 months, the Quad Cities has seen a 53% reduction in veterans experiencing literal homelessness. Mayor Matson says this is a step in the right direction.

“An end to homelessness does not mean that no one will ever experience a housing crisis again,” Mayor Matson said. “An end to homelessness means that every community will have a systematic response in place that ensures homelessness is prevented whenever possible, or is otherwise a rare brief, and non recurring occurrence. And that is what we have here.”

The Quad Cities is the 80th region in the nation to achieve an end to veteran homelessness.

