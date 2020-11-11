Rock Island County reports 244 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department on Wednesday reported 244 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 5,984.

Fifty-four patients were hospitalized as of Wednesday afternoon. According to the health department, both the daily case count and the number of hospitalizations are all-time highs since the start of the pandemic.

The total number of deaths from the virus remained at 109.

“I don’t know how much clearer we can be,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. "The number of COVID-19 cases have spiraled out of control. You heard our hospital systems sound their alarms last week, and since then, our numbers have gotten worse.

“We are in a desperate situation, and we need your help,” Ludwig said. “If you have the virus, you must stay home for 10 days after your symptoms start. If you have been told you are a close contact to a sick person, you must stay home for 14 days from the most recent contact you had had with that person. Please do not leave your home, except to seek urgent medical care. And then before leaving, please call your primary medical provider first to seek guidance on the best way to care for you.”

The new cases are:

Five women in their 80s

Eight women in their 70s

17 women in their 60s

14 women in their 50s

21 women in their 40s

27 women in their 30s

24 women in their 20s

Four women in their teens

Seven girls in their teens

Five girls younger than 13

One man in his 90s

Two men in their 80s

Three men in their 70s

17 men in their 60s

20 men in their 50s

18 men in their 40s

10 men in their 30s

25 men in their 20s

Three men in their teens

Seven boys in their teens

Six boys younger than 13

