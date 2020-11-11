Advertisement

Saying goodbye to the warmth

Below average for Veterans Day
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 9:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Alas, after 8 days straight with temperatures reaching the 70s, it has come to an end.

The previous record for the longest streak of 70s in November was broken this year!
The previous record for the longest streak of 70s in November was broken this year!

The average high is 52° for the Quad Cities and the area will only be reaching the 40s this afternoon.

Veterans Day in the Quad Cities has mostly sunny skies and cooler temperatures in the 40s by the afternoon.
Veterans Day in the Quad Cities has mostly sunny skies and cooler temperatures in the 40s by the afternoon.(KWQC)

Thursday’s lows will be in the low 30s with mid-50s in the afternoon. There will be more clouds moving in with a cold front late Thursday with better rain chances north of the viewing area.

A cold front will move through the area late Thursday, giving way to another cooldown by Friday.
A cold front will move through the area late Thursday, giving way to another cooldown by Friday.

After the front moves in, everyone Friday will start in the 20s and top off in the upper 30s to low 40s in the afternoon.

