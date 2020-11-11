Saying goodbye to the warmth
Below average for Veterans Day
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 9:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Alas, after 8 days straight with temperatures reaching the 70s, it has come to an end.
The average high is 52° for the Quad Cities and the area will only be reaching the 40s this afternoon.
Thursday’s lows will be in the low 30s with mid-50s in the afternoon. There will be more clouds moving in with a cold front late Thursday with better rain chances north of the viewing area.
After the front moves in, everyone Friday will start in the 20s and top off in the upper 30s to low 40s in the afternoon.
Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.