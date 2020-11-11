Scott County reports 242 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths over 24 hours
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Scott County reported 242 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths between 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to Iowa’s coronavirus website.
That brings the total number of cases in the county to 7,120 cases and 54 deaths. The 14-day positivity rate as of late Wednesday morning was 23%.
The state website, which reports the data in real-time, also shows that 52,529 Scott County residents have been tested and 3,906 have recovered since the start of the pandemic.
Ed Rivers, director of the Scott County Health Department, said Tuesday “we have seen an explosion of cases over the last week or so” that has the health department concerned.
“In Scott County, recent case counts have been 200–350 per day,” he said during a briefing of the Quad Cities COVID-19 Coalition. “By comparison, there were only 321 cases in the entire month of June.”
A breakdown of other Iowa counties in the TV6 viewing area include:
|County
|New Cases (Since Tuesday)
|Total Cases
|14-Day Positivity Rate
|Total Tested
|Total Recovered
|Total Deaths
|Clinton
|77
|2,218
|26.2%
|13,419
|1,298
|33 (up two from Tuesday)
|Muscatine
|80
|2,046
|22.4%
|13,327
|1,213
|61 (up one from Tuesday)
|Des Moines
|113
|2,129
|20.7%
|13,553
|1,097
|13
|Lee
|67
|1,452
|19.8%
|9,724
|816
|14
|Henry
|72
|1,424
|21.1%
|7,008
|944
|7
|Jackson
|29
|1,074
|31.1%
|5,735
|493
|5
|Cedar
|18
|740
|17.5%
|5,655
|319
|10
|Louisa
|23
|673
|16.8%
|3,563
|463
|15
Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.