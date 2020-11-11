Scott County reports 242 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths over 24 hours

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Scott County reported 242 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths between 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to Iowa’s coronavirus website.

That brings the total number of cases in the county to 7,120 cases and 54 deaths. The 14-day positivity rate as of late Wednesday morning was 23%.

The state website, which reports the data in real-time, also shows that 52,529 Scott County residents have been tested and 3,906 have recovered since the start of the pandemic.

Ed Rivers, director of the Scott County Health Department, said Tuesday “we have seen an explosion of cases over the last week or so” that has the health department concerned.

“In Scott County, recent case counts have been 200–350 per day,” he said during a briefing of the Quad Cities COVID-19 Coalition. “By comparison, there were only 321 cases in the entire month of June.”

A breakdown of other Iowa counties in the TV6 viewing area include:

County New Cases (Since Tuesday) Total Cases 14-Day Positivity Rate Total Tested Total Recovered Total Deaths Clinton 77 2,218 26.2% 13,419 1,298 33 (up two from Tuesday) Muscatine 80 2,046 22.4% 13,327 1,213 61 (up one from Tuesday) Des Moines 113 2,129 20.7% 13,553 1,097 13 Lee 67 1,452 19.8% 9,724 816 14 Henry 72 1,424 21.1% 7,008 944 7 Jackson 29 1,074 31.1% 5,735 493 5 Cedar 18 740 17.5% 5,655 319 10 Louisa 23 673 16.8% 3,563 463 15

