Advertisement

Scott County reports 242 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths over 24 hours

Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic(WRDW)
By Tara Gray
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Scott County reported 242 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths between 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to Iowa’s coronavirus website.

That brings the total number of cases in the county to 7,120 cases and 54 deaths. The 14-day positivity rate as of late Wednesday morning was 23%.

The state website, which reports the data in real-time, also shows that 52,529 Scott County residents have been tested and 3,906 have recovered since the start of the pandemic.

Ed Rivers, director of the Scott County Health Department, said Tuesday “we have seen an explosion of cases over the last week or so” that has the health department concerned.

“In Scott County, recent case counts have been 200–350 per day,” he said during a briefing of the Quad Cities COVID-19 Coalition. “By comparison, there were only 321 cases in the entire month of June.”

A breakdown of other Iowa counties in the TV6 viewing area include:

CountyNew Cases (Since Tuesday)Total Cases14-Day Positivity RateTotal TestedTotal RecoveredTotal Deaths
Clinton772,21826.2%13,4191,29833 (up two from Tuesday)
Muscatine802,04622.4%13,3271,21361 (up one from Tuesday)
Des Moines1132,12920.7%13,5531,09713
Lee671,45219.8%9,72481614
Henry721,42421.1%7,0089447
Jackson291,07431.1%5,7354935
Cedar1874017.5%5,65531910
Louisa2367316.8%3,56346315

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Reynolds
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings amid rise in Iowa COVID-19 hospitalizations
Police warn of scam after two Moline residents have thousands taken from them
Surging cases are ‘nearly unmanageable’ in the Quad Cities
Treshonda M. Pollion, 24, of Davenport, is charged with first-degree murder in a shooting Oct....
Judge denies bond reduction request for woman charged in fatal Chuck E. Cheese shooting

Latest News

On Wednesday officials with the Illinois Education Association (IEA) called on local health...
Illinois Education Association calls for help addressing unsafe conditions in schools
FILE - In this June 23, 2015, file photograph, the display of a slot machine glows on the floor...
More than $1 million in grants given to Quad City projects, charities
Rock Island County Health Department.
Rock Island County reports 244 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday
The Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce announced on Wednesday they had received a...
Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to hand out masks and sanitizer to local businesses