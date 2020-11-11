Advertisement

‘Scott for Tots’ toy drive collecting holiday gift donations in Clinton

By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The third annual “Scott for Tots” toy drive is underway in Clinton.

Every year, the drive aims to provide holiday gifts for children ages 1 to 15.

Organizer Scott Stubblefield said he was nervous how this year would go due to the pandemic. He said the need for donations gets bigger each year.

Stubblefield says they will be accepting donations through Dec. 12. He expects the drive will help about 1,600 kids this year.

