Tuesday’s severe storms moved fast and left behind wind damage!

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Going through social media Tuesday evening you might have come across pictures of the damage caused by Tuesday afternoon’s storms that, at times, were producing radar estimated winds between 70 and 80 mph! Some of the reports relayed by the National Weather Service are as follow. From Mediapolis, Iowa around 1:30 p.m. trees were uprooted, and several limbs were downed.

Tuesday damage reports (em)

From Carthage, Illinois metal sheets were ripped off an outbuilding’s exterior. Around 1:50 p.m. in Joy, Illinois reports of power poles snapped off along Hwy. 17, large tree limbs and fences blown down in Joy, with buildings destroyed south of Joy. And, in Whiteside County, Illinois between 2:45 and 3 p.m. the fast moving storms downed power lines on the east side of Morrison, caused heavy damage to outbuildings, flattened a machine shed and downed trees and power lines in Agnew, and moved on to blow the roof off a cattle shed, and damaged shingles and snapped trees in Coleta. All of this on a November day when “not so typical” weather usually involves snow!

