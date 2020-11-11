Advertisement

Tuesday’s severe storms moved fast and left behind wind damage!

Radar estimated peak winds between 70 and 80 mph!
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 8:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Going through social media Tuesday evening you might have come across pictures of the damage caused by Tuesday afternoon’s storms that, at times, were producing radar estimated winds between 70 and 80 mph! Some of the reports relayed by the National Weather Service are as follow. From Mediapolis, Iowa around 1:30 p.m. trees were uprooted, and several limbs were downed.

Tuesday damage reports
Tuesday damage reports(em)

From Carthage, Illinois metal sheets were ripped off an outbuilding’s exterior. Around 1:50 p.m. in Joy, Illinois reports of power poles snapped off along Hwy. 17, large tree limbs and fences blown down in Joy, with buildings destroyed south of Joy. And, in Whiteside County, Illinois between 2:45 and 3 p.m. the fast moving storms downed power lines on the east side of Morrison, caused heavy damage to outbuildings, flattened a machine shed and downed trees and power lines in Agnew, and moved on to blow the roof off a cattle shed, and damaged shingles and snapped trees in Coleta. All of this on a November day when “not so typical” weather usually involves snow!

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Reynolds
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings amid rise in Iowa COVID-19 hospitalizations
Police warn of scam after two Moline residents have thousands taken from them
James George Cox Jr., 55, faces one count of third-degree arson, an aggravated misdemeanor...
Davenport police: Man set fire to leaves on top of vehicle
(MGN)
Davenport man injured in motorcycle vs. deer crash in Muscatine County

Latest News

Schools and coronavirus.
Increase in COVID positivity rates lead to temporary school closures across the QCA
Governor Reynolds
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings amid rise in Iowa COVID-19 hospitalizations
Treshonda M. Pollion, 24, of Davenport, is charged with first-degree murder in a shooting Oct....
Judge denies bond reduction request for woman charged in fatal Chuck E. Cheese shooting
Over 4,000 customers are without power in the Quad Cities area according to MidAmerican...
Power outages affecting 9,000+ customers throughout TV6 viewing area