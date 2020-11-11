UnityPoint Health - Trinity says critical care resources are ‘near maximum capacity’

(KWQC) - Health officials with UnityPoint Health - Trinity are urging community members to “do their part” and to take action in helping to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Cases throughout the Quad Cities are rising and health officials are seeing an increase in hospitalizations.

In a release on Wednesday, officials said it is “crucial for the entire community to understand what they do impacts everyone, and the challenges we are facing are very rule and urgent.”

Officials say the entire UnityPoint Health System is seeing an increase in COVID-19 positivity rates and hospitalizations.

“If the presence of COVID-19 in our communities is a marathon and not a sprint, then we are entering the hardest leg of this race to date,” said UnityPoint Health – Trinity President and CEO, Robert J. Erickson. “Our critical care resources are near maximum capacity and we need the community to do their part to get this virus under control by following the CDC recommended safety guidelines.”

Officials say they are continuing to work closely with community partners to ensure availability of critical hospital resources.

“Data is being monitored across the Iowa and Illinois regions as to availability of medical and critical care beds, equipment, bedside staff and personal protective equipment,” officials said in the release.

Additionally, surge plans have been activated to increase capacity for the care of patients with COVID-19. While this helps COVID-19 patients, officials say the shifting of resources may impact other care areas that many in the community rely on.

“When elective care was paused in April, patients came back to the hospital sicker and in greater need than they had been before,” said UnityPoint Health – Trinity Chief Medical Officer, Toyosi Olutade. “We want to avoid canceling elective cases as much as possible so that everyone can get the care they need.”

Officials say adequate staffing remains an issue at UnityPoint Health - Trinity.

“An increasing number of team members are off work with COVID-19 associated with community spread,” officials said in the release. "The more this virus spreads in the community, the more challenging it is to maintain a healthy care team. Additionally, nurses and providers are physically and mentally exhausted and need the communities help to lighten the load by taking simple precautions to stay healthy. "

With an average of 200 positive cases a day, according to officials, UnityPoint Health - Trinity is asking everyone to “act now”.

“Every person must do their part in order to slow the spread and ease the strain on the healthcare system,” officials said in the release. “If about 10 percent of infections require a hospital stay, that would make for 20 new COVID-19 admissions every day which is not sustainable when combined with the normal volume of patients requiring non-COVID related care, especially as we enter the winter months. Protect your family, your community, and your local health care workers by wearing a mask, washing your hands, staying home when you are sick, practicing social distancing and getting your flu shot.”

Currently, UnityPoint Clinic® is only testing patients with symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

If you are experiencing symptoms, officials ask that you do not go to the emergency department to be tested. They ask that you instead do the following:

1. Call your primary care provider FIRST for guidance. If you are unable to reach them, move on to step two.

2. Reserve Your Spot at one of our walk-in clinics or visit without an appointment.

3. If you would like to be seen for non-respiratory illness, you may schedule a Virtual Visit.

“The health of our community continues to be the top priority,” officials said. “By working together, we can reduce the spread of COVID-19.”

