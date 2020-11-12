Advertisement

A quarter of Illinois teachers say they are considering quitting, according to the Illinois Education Association

Illinois (KWQC) - Over one-third of teachers in Illinois say either don’t want to be teachers anymore or are considering quitting, another 11% say they’re considering early retirement. That’s according to a new survey released by the Illinois Education Association which is the largest educator group in the state.

12% of respondents said it was challenging to adapt to remote learning as well. “We are not against in-person learning. We are against unsafe learning,” says Kathi Griffin, President of the Illinois Education Association. The association surveyed over 1,300 professionals within schools all over Illinois.

As COVID-19 cases in Illinois rise in many counties, Illinois teachers are voicing their concerns over in-person learning. The survey also found 62% of teachers believe they will have adequate PPE, 74% say they’ve been told about a formal cleaning schedule, 79% believe they have adequate/appropriate cleaning supplies for cleaning, 90% have policies for social distancing, and 98% know their policies over face coverings.

76% of those surveyed say their workload has increased, with 49% saying they’re not satisfied with the amount of extra time they’ve been given to do it.

Two-thirds of professionals also say they feel more burned out than usual.

For teachers like Pamela Kramer, they’re concerned about what the future may hold: “I want very much to finish teaching the school year with my students. They’re amazing human beings. But I also want to live and be healthy for my husband and children and my grandson Abe. It’s very hard and very emotional.”

Plus, re-opening safely doesn’t seem to be a realistic option, according to about 70% of teachers. “It’s up to all of us to do the right thing and work together, we know we can achieve great things,” says Griffin.

"It’s expected COVID-19 will only continue to add to the teacher shortage we are seeing. There are about half a million fewer jobs in K-12 education than this same time last year, according to the Economic Policy Institute.

