Central DeWitt School District extends Thanksgiving break, adds remote learning days

By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 7:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DEWITT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Central DeWitt School District is making changes for Thanksgiving break as well as a temporary move to remote learning.

All students will move to full remote learning on Monday, Nov. 23 and Tuesday, Nov. 24.

Thanksgiving break was originally planned for the school district on Nov. 25 to Nov. 27. However, that has changed to now go through Dec. 1.

School officials say this is meant to help combat any additional spread of illness over Thanksgiving.

