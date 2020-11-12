Costco customers required to wear face covering as company removes medical exemption

(Gray News) - Costco customers will no longer be able to go into the company’s stores without a face covering even if they claim a medical condition.

CEO Craig Jelinek announced Tuesday the company will now require all members, guests and employees to wear a face mask or a face shield inside the wholesale stores.

Costco’s previous mask policy allowed for medical exemptions, but Jelinek said the revised policy is in place to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

“This updated policy may seem inconvenient to some, however we believe the added safety is worth any inconvenience,” Jelinek said. “Our goal is to continue to provide a safe shopping environment for our members and guests, and to provide a safe work environment for our employees.”

Jelinek said those who have a medical condition that prevents them from wearing masks should wear a face shield instead.

Children under 2 years old are exempt from the policy.

Costco provides special operating hours for people 60 and over. Those times vary by location.

