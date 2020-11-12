Advertisement

Crews respond to a house fire in Rock Island

No one was injured in the fire Tuesday night(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - The Rock Island Fire Department responded to a house fire Tuesday evening.

It happened just after 5:00 p.m. in the 800 block of 7th Avenue.

No one was injured during the fire but 10 family members have been displaced. The Red Cross is assisting the family.

The Rock Island Fire Department wants to remind residents to increase your chance of escaping a home fire, make sure to have working smoke detectors on each floor of the home and in any room where someone sleeps.

For more tips on home fire safety please contact the Fire Prevention Bureau of the Rock Island Fire Department at (309)-732-2800.

