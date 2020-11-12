Davenport students to go fully remote due to rising cases

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Officials with the Davenport Community School District announced students will be going fully remote due to rising COVID-19 cases.

Officials announced Thursday afternoon that starting on Monday, Nov. 16 they will be fully remote until Tuesday, Dec. 1. During this time, classes will be 100 percent online learning and all in-person activities and practices are suspended.

Read the email that was sent out to Davenport Community School District families below.

"DCSD Students and Families:

The Davenport Community School District, the School Board of Directors and the Davenport Education Association (DEA) have been working together with the Scott County Health Department to assess the current health status of our community, and its impact on our students, staff and families.

Due to the rising case counts of COVID-19 and high positivity rate of COVID-19 tests in Scott County, Davenport Community School District will be moving to a fully remote learning model beginning Monday, November 16, through Tuesday, December 1, (10 consecutive school days). During this period of 100% Online Learning, all in-person activities and practices will be suspended.

Meal Pick-Up

DCSD will be providing daily meal pick up to the Hybrid students that are now 100% Online Learning. Beginning Monday, November 16, meals will be available to pick-up Monday through Friday from 10 A.M to 1 P.M at the following locations during school closures due to COVID-19: Sudlow Intermediate, Smart Intermediate, Williams Intermediate, Wood Intermediate, and Buffalo Elementary School. All meal pick-ups include one (1) breakfast and one (1) lunch, per day, per student.

Davenport Learning Center will also continue to disburse meals from 10 A.M to 1 P.M on Tuesdays only for weekly meal pick-up.

All meal pick-up locations will be closed for school calendar holidays. Please contact the Food Nutrition Services office at 563.336.7430 for further questions.

Mental Health & Health Services

All DCSD staff is committed to helping students succeed during this phase. We are working with our school-based therapists to provide telehealth services to students on their caseloads. Additionally, we’re working with other community providers to offer virtual support services to students based upon need. Needs have been identified by a student needs assessment and counselors will reach out to students and families to provide the necessary support. Our school nurses will continue to provide nursing services virtually related to health counseling, immunization requirements, completion of state immunization audit, etc.

As information becomes available, we will post on the District website, send out communications to families in email and phone, post in the Parent Portal, publish on social media, send out updates through our media partners, and even mail packets out to our families.

Please do your part to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, so we may return to in-person learning as soon as possible: practice social distancing, properly wear a mask when around others, wash hands, and stay home when sick.

We know that this has been a challenging time for many of our families and community members, and we appreciate your understanding and patience as we make the tough decisions to do what is right for our students, teachers, staff, and community.

Thank you,

TJ Schneckloth

Interim Superintendent"

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.