Health officials ask Illinoisans to stay home as much as possible for the next three weeks

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health is asking Illinois residents to stay home as much as possible for the next three weeks as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the state.

For the next three weeks, IDPH is asking people to only leave their homes for necessary and essential activities. Essential activities include going to work if working from home is not possible, buying groceries and visiting the pharmacy.

CDC and IDPH recommend limiting travel no matter the distance. Health officials say attending even small gatherings that mix households, or traveling to areas that are experiencing high rates of positivity, is not advised.

On Thursday, IDPH reported 12,702 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 43 additional deaths.

IDPH has reported a total of 536,542 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, including 10,477 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 100,617 tests for a total 8,765,100.

As of Wednesday night, 5,258 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, IDPH says 956 patients were in the ICU and 438 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from November 5– November 11 is 12.6%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from November 5, 2020 – November 11, 2020 is 13.9%.

New deaths in Illinois:

Adams County: 1 male 80s

Brown County: 1 male 90s

Bureau County: 1 male 90s

Clinton County: 1 male 50s, 3 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

Cook County: 1 female 50s, 2 males 50s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

DeKalb County: 1 male 50s

DuPage County: 1 male 70s, 2 males 80s

Edwards County: 1 male 70s

Fulton County: 1 male 70s

Knox County: 1 male 80s

Lake County: 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s

LaSalle County: 1 male 80s

Macon County: 1 male 80s

Montgomery County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s

Morgan County: 1 male 50s

Peoria County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s

St. Clair County: 1 male 80s

Tazewell County: 1 male 80s

Vermilion County: 1 female 90s

Wayne County: 1 male 80s

Whiteside County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s

Will County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s

