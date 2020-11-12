Illinois State Police remind drivers to have ‘winter emergency kit’ in car

Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois State Police (ISP) wants to make sure drivers are prepared ahead of the winter season.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, officials with the ISP reminded drivers of what they should have in their vehicles in case of an emergency.

“Besides fuel, you’ll need essentials like food,” officials said in the post.

Illinois State Police suggested you have the following in your winter emergency kit.

Water

Warm clothes

Sleeping bag/warm blankets

Boots

Emergency flares

Jumper cables

Kitty litter

First aid kit

Flashlight and extra batteries

Ice scraper

Windshield wiper fluid

A cell phone with charger.

“It may save your life if you’re stranded on the road in a snow storm,” officials said. “It also may take longer than you think for emergency vehicles to get to you.”

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.