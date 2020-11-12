Advertisement

Iowa man sentenced; had collected 550k+ images of child porn

Officials say on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 33-year-old Robert Joe Hennings, of Des Moines, was sentenced by the United States District Court to 240 months in federal prison.(KWQC, Vinelink)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - A man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison on child pornography charges in Des Moines.

Officials say on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 33-year-old Robert Joe Hennings, of Des Moines, was sentenced by the United States District Court to 240 months in federal prison. Following this, he was sentenced to 20 years of federal court supervision. This is for the receipt of child pornography.

Additionally, Hennings was ordered to forfeit electronic media used in the offense, pay $15,000 in restitution to victims and pay $100 to the Crime Victims' Fund.

Officials say he will also need to register as a sex offender following his release.

According to the record made at sentencing, officials say Hennings collected in excess of 550,000 images of child pornography over the span of three years. This included material involving sexual assault on prepubescent minors, including an infant according to officials.

Officials say in the court findings they said Hennings engaged in chats with others where he expressed his desire to have sex with minors and wanted to purchase a prostitute who was also a minor.

The case was a joint federal-state effort involving both the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Child Exploitation Task Force and the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

The case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa as part of the U.S. Department of Justice’s “Project Safe Childhood” initiative, which was started in 2006 as a nation-wide effort to combine law enforcement investigations and prosecutions, community action, and public awareness in order to reduce the incidence of sexual exploitation of children.

Any persons having knowledge of a child being sexually abused are encouraged to call the Iowa Sexual Abuse Hotline at 1-800-284-7821.

