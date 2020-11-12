Advertisement

Iowa officials report 4,337 new coronavirus cases, 30 more deaths over 24 hours

Iowa coronavirus
Iowa coronavirus(MGN Image)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 4,337 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 30 more deaths between 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 170,358 cases, with a positivity rate of 15.9% and 1,928 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 1,068,268 Iowans have been tested and 105,357 have recovered.

Officials also reported that 1,208 Iowans were in the hospital for the virus as of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, a new record high. Of those patients, 207 were admitted over the last 24 hours, 215 were in the intensive care unit and 101 were on ventilators.

Watch Governor Reynolds' press conference on COVID-19 here:

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Reynolds
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings amid rise in Iowa COVID-19 hospitalizations
Genesis Health System issues ‘urgent requests’ following surge of COVID cases
Surging cases are ‘nearly unmanageable’ in the Quad Cities
Crime scene tape
Woman killed, man injured in Wednesday night shooting in Burlington
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds addresses 2020 presidential election

Latest News

Smoke from a fire at Del’s Metal in Rock Island can be seen from across the Quad Cities...
Fire at Del’s Metal in Rock Island creates large plume of smoke seen from across the QC
The CEO of University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is urging Iowans to have a back up plan in...
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics among those swindled out of millions by Chicago business man
CDC / Alissa Eckert, MS
Clinton County buildings close due to rise in COVID-19 positivity rates
The unemployment rate in the CareerSource Gulf Coast region (Bay, Franklin, and Gulf counties)...
Unemployment claims increased in Iowa last week