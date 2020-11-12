Iowa officials report 4,337 new coronavirus cases, 30 more deaths over 24 hours

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 4,337 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 30 more deaths between 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 170,358 cases, with a positivity rate of 15.9% and 1,928 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 1,068,268 Iowans have been tested and 105,357 have recovered.

Officials also reported that 1,208 Iowans were in the hospital for the virus as of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, a new record high. Of those patients, 207 were admitted over the last 24 hours, 215 were in the intensive care unit and 101 were on ventilators.

Watch Governor Reynolds' press conference on COVID-19 here:

