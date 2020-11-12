Advertisement

Kewanee City Hall closed due to ‘multiple exposures and positive cases of COVID-19’

(MGN)
(MGN)(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - Officials say Kewanee City Hall is closed until further notice due to “multiple exposures and positive cases of COVID-19.”

The city posted on its Facebook page, asking residents to utilize the online payment feature, dropbox and phone payments for all water bills.

Officials say they hope to return to normal hours on Monday, Nov. 16.

📢📢📢City Hall will be closed until further notice due to multiple exposures and positive cases of Covid-19. Please...

Posted by City of Kewanee, Illinois on Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Reynolds
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings amid rise in Iowa COVID-19 hospitalizations
Genesis Health System issues ‘urgent requests’ following surge of COVID cases
Surging cases are ‘nearly unmanageable’ in the Quad Cities
Crime scene tape
Woman killed, man injured in Wednesday night shooting in Burlington
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds addresses 2020 presidential election

Latest News

School officials with the Pleasant Valley School District have announced that students will be...
Pleasant Valley School District now requiring students to wear masks when in school
Coronavirus generic
Scott County reports 324 new COVID-19 cases over 24 hours
Illinois coronavirus
Health officials ask Illinoisans to stay home as much as possible for the next three weeks
OSF HealthCare provides guidance on COVID-19 testing