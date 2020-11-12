Kewanee City Hall closed due to ‘multiple exposures and positive cases of COVID-19’

KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - Officials say Kewanee City Hall is closed until further notice due to “multiple exposures and positive cases of COVID-19.”

The city posted on its Facebook page, asking residents to utilize the online payment feature, dropbox and phone payments for all water bills.

Officials say they hope to return to normal hours on Monday, Nov. 16.

