Fire at Del’s Metal in Rock Island creates large plume of smoke seen from across the QC

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Smoke from a fire at Del’s Metal in Rock Island can be seen from across the Quad Cities Thursday morning.

Del’s Metal is a scrap metal facility located at 18th Avenue and Highway 92.

Firefighters are on scene and some traffic is impacted. A TV6 crew on scene says the road is blocked off at the 18th Avenue exit.

A TV6 crew is on scene working to find out more information. Officials haven’t provided any information yet, including the reason why the fire started.

