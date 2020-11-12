Fire at Del’s Metal in Rock Island creates large plume of smoke seen from across the QC
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 8:25 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Smoke from a fire at Del’s Metal in Rock Island can be seen from across the Quad Cities Thursday morning.
Del’s Metal is a scrap metal facility located at 18th Avenue and Highway 92.
Firefighters are on scene and some traffic is impacted. A TV6 crew on scene says the road is blocked off at the 18th Avenue exit.
A TV6 crew is on scene working to find out more information. Officials haven’t provided any information yet, including the reason why the fire started.
Watch our Facebook live of the scene below:
Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.