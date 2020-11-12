Lee County Narcotics Task Force arrests Keokuk man on methamphetamine charges

KEOKUK, Iowa (KWQC) - The Lee County Narcotics Task Force announced the arrest of a Keokuk man who is facing charges for delivery of methamphetamine.

On Tuesday, Nov. 10, 39-year-old Darnell Cochran was arrested in the 500 Block of South 5th Street in Keokuk.

The task force says Cochran is charged with two outstanding warrants each for delivery of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, each a Class C felony.

The arrest of Cochran stems from an ongoing investigation by the Lee County Narcotics Task Force into the delivery of methamphetamine in the Lee County area.

The Keokuk Police Department, Lee County Attorney’s Office, and the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement assisted the task force in this investigation.

