Advertisement

Lee County Narcotics Task Force arrests Keokuk man on methamphetamine charges

The task force arrested 39-year-old Darnell Cochran, of Keokuk, on Tuesday.
The task force arrested 39-year-old Darnell Cochran, of Keokuk, on Tuesday.(Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEOKUK, Iowa (KWQC) - The Lee County Narcotics Task Force announced the arrest of a Keokuk man who is facing charges for delivery of methamphetamine.

On Tuesday, Nov. 10, 39-year-old Darnell Cochran was arrested in the 500 Block of South 5th Street in Keokuk.

The task force says Cochran is charged with two outstanding warrants each for delivery of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, each a Class C felony.

The arrest of Cochran stems from an ongoing investigation by the Lee County Narcotics Task Force into the delivery of methamphetamine in the Lee County area.

The Keokuk Police Department, Lee County Attorney’s Office, and the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement assisted the task force in this investigation.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Reynolds
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings amid rise in Iowa COVID-19 hospitalizations
Genesis Health System issues ‘urgent requests’ following surge of COVID cases
Surging cases are ‘nearly unmanageable’ in the Quad Cities
Crime scene tape
Woman killed, man injured in Wednesday night shooting in Burlington
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds addresses 2020 presidential election

Latest News

Heather Butler, 40, of Donnellson turned herself in at the Lee County Sheriff’s Office for...
Lee County Narcotics Task Force: Woman turns herself in to deputies for possession of heroin
Brandon Michael Clary, 26, faces a charge of homicide by vehicle-operating under the influence,...
Clinton man given suspended prison sentence, probation in crash that killed wife
QC COVID-19 Coalition holds meeting on Thursday
Illinois State Police are reminding drivers how to stay prepared ahead of winter weather.
Illinois State Police remind drivers to have ‘winter emergency kit’ in car