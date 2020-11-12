Lee County Narcotics Task Force: Woman turns herself in to deputies for possession of heroin

Donnellson, Iowa (KWQC) - The Lee County Narcotics Task Force says a woman is facing charges for possession of heroin.

On Monday, Nov.9, Heather Butler, 40, of Donnellson turned herself in at the Lee County Sheriff’s Office for misdemeanor drug charges.

The task force says Butler is charged with possession of a controlled substance- heroin, a serious misdemeanor and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor.

The arrest of Butler stems from a search warrant executed on Butler’s residence by the Department of Inspection and Appeals and the Donnellson Police Department.

The Lee County Narcotics Task Force was called to assist in the investigation when narcotics were found.

The Donnellson Police Department, Department of Inspection and Appeals, and the Lee County Attorney’s Office, assisted the task force in this investigation.

