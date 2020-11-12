Advertisement

Lee County Narcotics Task Force: Woman turns herself in to deputies for possession of heroin

Heather Butler, 40, of Donnellson turned herself in at the Lee County Sheriff’s Office for...
Heather Butler, 40, of Donnellson turned herself in at the Lee County Sheriff’s Office for misdemeanor drug charges.(Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Donnellson, Iowa (KWQC) - The Lee County Narcotics Task Force says a woman is facing charges for possession of heroin.

On Monday, Nov.9, Heather Butler, 40, of Donnellson turned herself in at the Lee County Sheriff’s Office for misdemeanor drug charges.

The task force says Butler is charged with possession of a controlled substance- heroin, a serious misdemeanor and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor.

The arrest of Butler stems from a search warrant executed on Butler’s residence by the Department of Inspection and Appeals and the Donnellson Police Department.

The Lee County Narcotics Task Force was called to assist in the investigation when narcotics were found.

The Donnellson Police Department, Department of Inspection and Appeals, and the Lee County Attorney’s Office, assisted the task force in this investigation.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Reynolds
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings amid rise in Iowa COVID-19 hospitalizations
Genesis Health System issues ‘urgent requests’ following surge of COVID cases
Surging cases are ‘nearly unmanageable’ in the Quad Cities
Crime scene tape
Woman killed, man injured in Wednesday night shooting in Burlington
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds addresses 2020 presidential election

Latest News

The task force arrested 39-year-old Darnell Cochran, of Keokuk, on Tuesday.
Lee County Narcotics Task Force arrests Keokuk man on methamphetamine charges
Brandon Michael Clary, 26, faces a charge of homicide by vehicle-operating under the influence,...
Clinton man given suspended prison sentence, probation in crash that killed wife
QC COVID-19 Coalition holds meeting on Thursday
Illinois State Police are reminding drivers how to stay prepared ahead of winter weather.
Illinois State Police remind drivers to have ‘winter emergency kit’ in car