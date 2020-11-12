Local center receives 250k masks; wanting to share with community businesses

(KWQC) - The Illinois/Iowa Center for Independent Living has received 250,000 cotton masks and they are looking to share them with the community.

In a release, officials said the shipment came in boxes of 500 and each mask is individually packaged.

Officials say all businesses, educational institutions, hospitals/healthcare agencies, medical, dental and veterinary practices, non-profit organizations and government agencies can request as many as they would like as long as they’re not being sold. This is for businesses in the following counties; Rock Island, Henry, Mercer, Scott, Clinton and Muscatine.

The distribution will be on a first come first serve basis.

To arrange a pick-up, you can contact Liz Sherwin ( Liz@iicil.com ) or Jaci Weckerly ( Jaci@iicil.com ) at (309) 793-0090.

The center’s normal business hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

There will also be a special drive-thru distribution day on Saturday, Nov. 14th from 9 a.m.- 12 p.m.

To arrange a pick-up for this day, please contact Marisa Cantú at (309) 738-0921.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.