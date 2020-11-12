Moline Coal-Valley Schools moving students to remote learning on Monday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Moline Coal-Valley School District is moving from in-person learning to remote learning beginning Monday, Nov. 16 over concerns of COVID-19 in the district and community.

According to school district officials, after a review of the number of student and staff COVID-19 cases, as well as possible contacts throughout the district over the last several weeks through contact tracing, the decision was necessary for safety.

“That process really revealed that there are hundreds more that are out on a quarantine protocol beyond just the folks that have a positive case for COVID-19,” Dr. Rachel Savage, Superintendent of the Moline Coal-Valley School District said, “For the most part the spread has occurred outside of the school, but we’re starting to see those tides change as well. So spread is now happening within the school and that contact tracing process is becoming increasingly more complex and really putting people’s safety at risk.”

In a message to families, the district said:

“MCV#40 parents, it is with a heavy heart that we announce that due to a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases across our schools, we will transition all students in all schools to full time remote learning beginning next Monday, Nov. 16th. This period of full time remote learning for all will extend through winter break. We hope this measure will stop the spread and keep our students and staff as safe as possible. In-person learning will resume on Tues, Jan. 5th. The Board of Education plans to re-evaluate at the Dec. 14th Board meeting. Please stay tuned for more information and stay safe.”

As the district once again makes this transition, school leaders are thankful for the flexibility of parents, educators, and the over 7,000 students across the district’s 15 buildings.

“Transitioning into full-remote, the teachers have really become pretty savvy at a variety of different educational technology tools. We’ve been using Google Suite. So Google Classroom is pretty prominent for all of our teachers at least at the high school level. We’ve been using that for quite a few years now. So most teachers and students were well versed in that,” Trista Sanders, Principal of Moline High School, said.

“Everybody has really stepped up to support kids. Not only academically, but to support them emotionally. We know this is tough. It’s tough for kids of all ages. We know in-person learning is the best. We just can’t wait to get back to full operations for the benefit of our kids and our families, and really our community," Dr. Savage said.

