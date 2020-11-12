OSF HealthCare provides guidance on COVID-19 testing

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - OSF HealthCare shared general guidance to residents on COVID-19 testing on Thursday.

OSF says people who wish to be tested don’t have to have symptoms to visit a community testing site. A listing of those sites can be found here.

People who display symptoms of COVID-19 are invited to visit one of OSF’s primary care facilities or urgent care locations, including OSF PromptCare and OSF Urgo.

Health officials say many of the OSF sites offer rapid testing with results available in about 15 minutes. Certain conditions apply. A member of OSF will determine which type of test is most appropriate.

Community members are encouraged to come to their appointments prepared. This includes knowing their symptoms and bringing insurance information.

Additional questions about symptoms can be directed to Chatbot Clare, available on the OSF website. People can also call the OSF COVID-19 Nurse Hotline, available 24/7 at 833-OSF-KNOW (833-673-5669).

Mobile Community Testing Sites in West Central Illinois (while supplies last) :

Knox County: Saturday, November 14 – Sunday, November 15 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at Knox County Fairgrounds (1392 Knox Hwy 9, Knoxville)

Warren County: Monday, November 16 – Tuesday, November 17 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at Monmouth-Roseville High School Parking Lot (325 W. 1st Avenue, Monmouth)

Other Testing Sites Available:

Henry County: Henry County Health Department is offering curbside testing is available by appointment. Call (309) 852-5272 ext. 284 to get scheduled. Hours of operation: Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Knox County: Knox County Health Department is doing curbside exams to determine if testing is appropriate. Hours of operation are Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Website or COVID Hotline: Knox County Health Department is doing curbside exams to determine if testing is appropriate. Hours of operation are Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Website or COVID Hotline: www.knoxcountyhealth.org 309-344-2225 | Languages Offered: English, Spanish, and Language Line

Henderson County: Eagle View Community Health Systems (1204 Highway 164E, Oquawka, IL) is offering curbside care and testing for those who qualify. Patients will be seen curbside by an Eagle View provider and may be tested for COVID-19, influenza, Strep throat, mono, or RSV depending on symptoms. If you would like to be seen, please call 309-867-2202 to schedule. If you are unable to schedule, you can drive up Monday-Friday 7 a.m. - 4 p.m. Most insurances accepted.

OSF says you should seek immediate care at the emergency department if you are experiencing:

Chest pain

Difficulty breathing or speaking

Seizures

Blurred vision, sudden dizziness, weakness or loss of coordination or balance, sudden severe headache

High fever with rash (or fever in a newborn)

Severe abdominal pain

Uncontrolled bleeding

