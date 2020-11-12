Advertisement

Pleasant Valley School District now requiring students to wear masks when in school

School officials with the Pleasant Valley School District have announced that students will be required to wear cloth or disposable masks when in school buildings.(WSAW Emily Davies)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PLEASANT VALLEY, Iowa (KWQC) - School officials with the Pleasant Valley School District have announced that students will be required to wear cloth or disposable masks when in school buildings.

“We need to move away from gaiters and face shields as effective face coverings,” officials said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

Officials said over the past few weeks they have been assessing the impact of the latest adjustments to the CDC and Iowa Department of Public Health’s quarantine guidelines.

“Based upon the collaboration between our nurses and the health department when contact tracing, we have learned to keep from unnecessarily quarantining your student or others for fourteen days when they are wearing a mask, we need to move away from gaiters and face shields as effective face coverings,” officials said. “Students will be required to wear cloth or disposable masks when in our school buildings.”

Officials say this will allow them to “increase the health and safety” of students and staff.

