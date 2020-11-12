Advertisement

QC Athletes Make It Official On National Signing Day

Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 12:04 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Related Content

pen to paper
QC Athletes Make It Official On National Signing Day

Most Read

Governor Reynolds
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings amid rise in Iowa COVID-19 hospitalizations
Police warn of scam after two Moline residents have thousands taken from them
Surging cases are ‘nearly unmanageable’ in the Quad Cities
Treshonda M. Pollion, 24, of Davenport, is charged with first-degree murder in a shooting Oct....
Judge denies bond reduction request for woman charged in fatal Chuck E. Cheese shooting

Latest News

pen to paper
QC Athletes Make It Official On National Signing Day
Fans storm the field after Notre Dame defeated the Clemson 47-40 in two overtimes in an NCAA...
Notre Dame mandates virus testing after football celebration
Pleasant Valley football star A.J. Tappa is the TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week
Pleasant Valley football star A.J. Tappa wins TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week
NBC Sports
NBC Special Report on Joe Biden’s address may interrupt Notre Dame game