Advertisement

Rita Hart campaign to file for recount in all 24 counties in the district

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 8:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHEATLAND, Iowa (KCRG) - Rita Hart’s campaign announced on Thursday it will file for a complete recount in all 24 counties in the district.

This comes after the Secretary of State called for county-wide recounts in Lucas and Jasper Counties due to errors in the unofficial reporting of results.

In a news release, Hart’s campaign said it will deliver written filings to county auditors of all 24 counties outlining the request on Friday.

“With so much at stake in this election and such a slim margin separating the candidates, Iowans deserve to know categorically that their ballots have been accurately counted,” Rita Hart’s Campaign Manager Zach Meunier said.

Hart’s campaign also stressed the importance of having county auditors maintain public health measures while conducting the recount.

Mariannette Miller-Meeks is currently leading Rita Hart in the U.S. House District 2 race by 47 votes, according to the Secretary of State’s office.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Reynolds
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings amid rise in Iowa COVID-19 hospitalizations
Genesis Health System issues ‘urgent requests’ following surge of COVID cases
Surging cases are ‘nearly unmanageable’ in the Quad Cities
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds addresses 2020 presidential election
Schools and coronavirus.
Increase in COVID positivity rates lead to temporary school closures across the QCA

Latest News

Smoke from a fire at Del’s Metal in Rock Island can be seen from across the Quad Cities...
Fire at Del’s Metal in Rock Island creates large plume of smoke seen from across the QC
Firefighters responded to a fire at Del's Metal in Rock Island on Thursday.
Fire at Del’s Metal in Rock Island
Smoke from a fire at Del’s Metal in Rock Island can be seen from across the Quad Cities...
Fire at Del’s Metal in Rock Island creates large plume of smoke seen from across the QC
Veterans Day ceremony in Bettendorf remembers those who've served
Veterans Day ceremony in Bettendorf remembers those who’ve served