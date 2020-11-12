Rock Island County reports 121 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Two more people, a man in his 90s and a man in his 50s, have died from COVID-19 in Rock Island County, health department officials said Thursday.

Both men had been hospitalized. There have now been 111 deaths reported since the start of the pandemic.

“We send our deepest condolences to the families and friends of these men,” said Janet Hill, chief operating officer at the health department.

The health department on Thursday also reported 121 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number to 6,105. As of Thursday afternoon, 64 patients were hospitalized with the coronavirus in Rock Island County, which the health department said is an all-time high.

The new cases are:

Seven women in their 80s

Five women in their 70s

18 women in their 60s

11 women in their 50s

Five women in their 40s

11 women in their 30s

14 women in their 20s

Two women in their teens

Two girls in their teens

Two girls younger than 13

One man in his 80s

Two men in their 70s

Four men in their 60s

Nine men in their 50s

Five men in their 40s

10 men in their 30s

Nine men in their 20s

Three men in their teens

One boy in his teens

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.