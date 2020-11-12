Rock Island County reports 121 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Two more people, a man in his 90s and a man in his 50s, have died from COVID-19 in Rock Island County, health department officials said Thursday.
Both men had been hospitalized. There have now been 111 deaths reported since the start of the pandemic.
“We send our deepest condolences to the families and friends of these men,” said Janet Hill, chief operating officer at the health department.
The health department on Thursday also reported 121 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number to 6,105. As of Thursday afternoon, 64 patients were hospitalized with the coronavirus in Rock Island County, which the health department said is an all-time high.
The new cases are:
- Seven women in their 80s
- Five women in their 70s
- 18 women in their 60s
- 11 women in their 50s
- Five women in their 40s
- 11 women in their 30s
- 14 women in their 20s
- Two women in their teens
- Two girls in their teens
- Two girls younger than 13
- One man in his 80s
- Two men in their 70s
- Four men in their 60s
- Nine men in their 50s
- Five men in their 40s
- 10 men in their 30s
- Nine men in their 20s
- Three men in their teens
- One boy in his teens
