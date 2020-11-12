Advertisement

Scott Co. election audit complete

The results stayed the same.
Ballots counted by hand in one Scott County precinct.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

An audit of the election results in Scott County is now complete. Roland Caldwell, Operations Manager for the Scott County Auditor’s office, announced the outcome Thursday afternoon.

“There was no surprise. The results were exactly as heard on election night, " Caldwell said.

He explained that a 2018 law requires the ballots be counted by hand in one precinct in every county after the election. The Iowa Secretary of State’s office picks the precinct to be audited. In this case, it was a precinct in Davenport.

Caldwell said the hand-count simply tests the accuracy of the election equipment and the audit does not finalize the results. He said they also conduct a public test of the equipment in a similar way *before* election day.

