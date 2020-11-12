Advertisement

Scott County reports 324 new COVID-19 cases over 24 hours

By Tara Gray
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Scott County reported 324 new COVID-19 cases between 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to Iowa’s coronavirus website.

That brings the total number of cases to 7,444 cases. The county’s 14-day positivity rate was 24.6% as of 10:30 a.m.  The numbers of deaths stand at 54.

The state website, which reports the data in real-time, showed 53,073 Scott County residents have been tested and 3,962 have recovered.

Brooke Barnes, public information officer for the Scott County Health Department, said Thursday “the numbers we have seen in the last three to five days have been the highest we have seen to date by far.”

A breakdown of other Iowa counties in the TV6 viewing area include:

CountyNew Cases (Since Wednesday)Total Cases14-Day Positivity RateTotal TestedTotal RecoveredTotal Deaths
Clinton762,29427.9%13,5541,30733
Muscatine572,10323.5%13,4491,24661
Des Moines242,15321.2%13,6151,12913
Lee241,47619.6%9,79082414
Henry331,45720.7%7,0779537
Jackson251,09931%5,77855
Cedar2876817.9%5,73032711 (up one from Wednesday)
Louisa1568817.8%3,59046616 (up one from Wednesday)

