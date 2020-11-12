Scott County reports 324 new COVID-19 cases over 24 hours

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Scott County reported 324 new COVID-19 cases between 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to Iowa’s coronavirus website.

That brings the total number of cases to 7,444 cases. The county’s 14-day positivity rate was 24.6% as of 10:30 a.m. The numbers of deaths stand at 54.

The state website, which reports the data in real-time, showed 53,073 Scott County residents have been tested and 3,962 have recovered.

Brooke Barnes, public information officer for the Scott County Health Department, said Thursday “the numbers we have seen in the last three to five days have been the highest we have seen to date by far.”

A breakdown of other Iowa counties in the TV6 viewing area include:

County New Cases (Since Wednesday) Total Cases 14-Day Positivity Rate Total Tested Total Recovered Total Deaths Clinton 76 2,294 27.9% 13,554 1,307 33 Muscatine 57 2,103 23.5% 13,449 1,246 61 Des Moines 24 2,153 21.2% 13,615 1,129 13 Lee 24 1,476 19.6% 9,790 824 14 Henry 33 1,457 20.7% 7,077 953 7 Jackson 25 1,099 31% 5,778 5 5 Cedar 28 768 17.9% 5,730 327 11 (up one from Wednesday) Louisa 15 688 17.8% 3,590 466 16 (up one from Wednesday)

