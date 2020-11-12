Advertisement

Tuesday tornadoes in the QCA!

Weather Service survey confirms tornado touchdowns in the Illinois QCA
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 9:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - We all know that the storms that passed through Tuesday afternoon came through quickly. Some had winds around 70 mph, and some produced tornadoes! When there are tornado warnings, and subsequent storm damage in the areas that were warned for tornadoes, or sightings by members of the public, law enforcement or storms spotters, the National Weather Service sends out survey teams the following day, or as soon as it’s safe to do so. On Wednesday teams from the Quad Cities NWS were in Mercer and Rock Island county, Illinois to check out damage and they did confirm tornadoes touched down. At this point, it appears that 2 tornadoes landed in Mercer county. One of those twisters had an intermittent path of 18 miles, after it first developed, making further touchdowns in Rock Island county. Both EF-1 tornadoes with winds around 100 mph, the first tornado hit near Burgess, Illinois

burgess
burgess(em)

and had a short path that was up to 30 yards wide. The second tornado initially landed near Joy, Illinois

joy
joy(em)

and then continued to move northeast causing damage near Hamlet, Illinois

hamlet
hamlet(em)

then near Taylor Ridge.

tr
tr(em)

There wasn’t much damage near Burgess, but an outbuilding was destroyed near Joy, and there was tree damage near Hamlet and Taylor Ridge. The NWS will continue there surveying in the next few days to see if anymore tornado touchdowns can be confirmed.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Reynolds
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings amid rise in Iowa COVID-19 hospitalizations
Police warn of scam after two Moline residents have thousands taken from them
Surging cases are ‘nearly unmanageable’ in the Quad Cities
Treshonda M. Pollion, 24, of Davenport, is charged with first-degree murder in a shooting Oct....
Judge denies bond reduction request for woman charged in fatal Chuck E. Cheese shooting

Latest News

Illinois school during COVID-19
A quarter of Illinois teachers say they are considering quitting, according to the Illinois Education Association
First Alert Weather - Tuesday tornados in the QCA
First Alert Weather - Tuesday tornados in the QCA
Henry County, Ill. announce three deaths due to COVID-19
On Wednesday officials with the Illinois Education Association (IEA) called on local health...
Illinois Education Association calls for help addressing unsafe conditions in schools