Tuesday tornadoes in the QCA!

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - We all know that the storms that passed through Tuesday afternoon came through quickly. Some had winds around 70 mph, and some produced tornadoes! When there are tornado warnings, and subsequent storm damage in the areas that were warned for tornadoes, or sightings by members of the public, law enforcement or storms spotters, the National Weather Service sends out survey teams the following day, or as soon as it’s safe to do so. On Wednesday teams from the Quad Cities NWS were in Mercer and Rock Island county, Illinois to check out damage and they did confirm tornadoes touched down. At this point, it appears that 2 tornadoes landed in Mercer county. One of those twisters had an intermittent path of 18 miles, after it first developed, making further touchdowns in Rock Island county. Both EF-1 tornadoes with winds around 100 mph, the first tornado hit near Burgess, Illinois

and had a short path that was up to 30 yards wide. The second tornado initially landed near Joy, Illinois

and then continued to move northeast causing damage near Hamlet, Illinois

then near Taylor Ridge.

There wasn’t much damage near Burgess, but an outbuilding was destroyed near Joy, and there was tree damage near Hamlet and Taylor Ridge. The NWS will continue there surveying in the next few days to see if anymore tornado touchdowns can be confirmed.

