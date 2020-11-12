Unemployment claims increased in Iowa last week

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Workforce Development is reporting 5,576 initial unemployment claims were filed between November 1 and November 7. That’s an increase of 967 claims from the previous reporting period.

But IWD said November through February are the months that traditionally see the most unemployment claims due to seasonal layoffs in construction, agriculture, landscaping and manufacturing.

It also said nearly 45 percent of claimants indicated their claims were not COVID-19 related last week.

Continuing weekly unemployment claims totaled 35,660. That’s a decrease of 1,322 from the previous week.

