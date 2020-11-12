Up and down temperatures the next few days, milder late next week!

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:

Thursday evening clouds could produce some scattered light rain across the area. After the evening, which will also be a bit blustery, skies will clear

and temps will drop into the 20s. Friday brings chilly sunshine with highs only in the 40s. Saturday looks to bring rain and highs back to the 50s. The

weekend will be windy with dry weather returning Sunday, sticking around next week with highs only in the upper 40s to near 50 until Thursday when we

could get back to around 60.

TONIGHT: EVENING CLOUDS WITH A FEW SPRINKLES. BLUSTERY EARLY. CLEARING OVERNIGHT. LOW: 26°. WIND: NW 5-15/25

FRIDAY: CHILLY SUNSHINE. HIGH: 41°. WIND: NW/SW 5-10

SATURDAY: CLOUDS AND OCCASIONAL RAIN. HIGH: 52°

