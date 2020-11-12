Advertisement

Up and down temperatures the next few days

Could see some Saturday rain!
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 3:21 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - A strong front will enter the area this afternoon and evening bringing an increase in clouds today. High will hit the mid 50s before the clouds arrive today, which is seasonable for this time of November. As the front enters the region a few showers can’t be ruled out during the evening hours, otherwise the daylight hours are dry today. Clear and chilly temps are on tap for Friday with many areas only hitting the mid 40s. Another front will arrive on Saturday bringing widespread rain chances in the afternoon and maybe a few snowflakes mixing in by the evening horus. Much colder and windier conditions are likely by Sunday.

TODAY: Increasing clouds.. High: 54º. Wind: S 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Few showers. Low: 28°. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 44°

