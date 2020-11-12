Update on Nov 10 tornado reports, now up to 6

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) -

At the start of surveying damage from the storms on Tuesday November 10, 2020, there were two confirmed tornadoes in Mercer County near Burgess and Joy. To view that information, click here. Another 4 tornadoes have been confirmed with one in Henry (IL) County and 3 in Whiteside County. There will be updates if there is more information on these reports.

Albany, Illinois

There was a tornado that briefly touched down in Albany. (KWQC)

A tornado was in Albany, Illinois and was on the ground for less than a minute. Damage included a roof being blown off a barn into an adjacent field.

Malvern, Illinois

A tornado in Malvern lasted for 5 minutes and traveled over 4 miles. (KWQC)

After touching down in Malvern, an EF-1 tornado damaged the roof of a barn and downed tree limbs. There was also an outbuilding that was destroyed.

Round Grove, Illinois

This EF-1 tornado has estimated peak winds of 100 miles per hour and was on the ground for over 3 miles. (KWQC)

Round Grove brought significant damage to a large hog building and sporadic tree damage.

Atkinson, Illinois

The tornado in Atkinson was short-lived, lasting less than a minute and traveling less than a mile. (KWQC)

A roof was blown off an outbuilding and the debris was spotted over a quarter of a mile away.

*Last updated: Thursday, November 12, 2020

