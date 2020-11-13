Advertisement

8 Days In November

A stretch of 70 degree weather not likely to be matched anytime soon!
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 9:12 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Before the weather turns cold and STAYS cold, I just wanted to look back – with very fond eyes – at our record stretch of 70 degree days in November. I guess this is 2020 trying to make up for itself but we hit a stretch of 8 days, beating the previous record of 5 days from November 8th through the 12th of 1964. The new record stretch was enjoyed from the 3rd of November all the way through the 10th. As you can see the normal high temps for the 2020 stretch ranged from 56 to 53 degrees.

November 70s
November 70s(em)

And, on two days we set new RECORD highs! On the 6th we hit a high of 76 beating the previous record of 75 from all the way back in 1916. On the last day of the stretch we also set a record with a high of 74. That beat the previous record of 71 that we hit in 1949 ad 2012. In the Quad Cities we actually average 1 day in November with a high of 70 or above. Long stretch, or not, most of us can agree that ANY 70s in November are a bonus!

