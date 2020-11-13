Blood donations needed; estimated 35k donations lost due to COVID-19 pandemic

(KWQC) - Officials say they are concerned with the impact the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in the Quad Cities area will have on blood supply.

Kirby Winn, with the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center, said they are reminding the public that blood donations are considered an approved, essential activity even as bars, restaurants and other public gathering places are asked to limit access to the public.

“Maintaining the blood supply is essential because blood transfusions are given on an ongoing basis and the blood supply must be continually refreshed,” Winn said.

The blood center provides blood and blood components to more than 115 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin. You can schedule an appointment for donation by calling 800-747-5401, online at this link or through the blood center’s mobile app.

Blood donation has continued through the pandemic due to the fact that transfusions are given on an ongoing basis throughout the region.

“People still have car accidents; people still have emergency liver transplants and emergency heart surgery," chief medical officer Louis Katz. "People with cancer still have their chemotherapy and need to be supported by blood transfusion. So having a pandemic doesn’t make the need for blood go away.”

Katz, an infectious disease specialist who also serves as medical director for the Scott County Department of Public Health, says they need donors to understand the need persists.

“We need donors to understand that the need persists, number one," Katz said. "And number two, that a donor room may be amongst the safest places in the community.”

Officials say the center has taken steps to ensure blood drives remain an acceptable activity under federal, state, and local public health guidelines. All donors are required to schedule an appointment for donation and all staff, donors, and volunteers are required to wear a mask.

The Blood Center is not taking walk-in donors to help staff at its donor centers and mobile blood drives manage donor flow and maintain appropriate social distancing between staff and donors.

The center officials say they estimate a loss of 35,000 donations due to canceled blood drives from the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in the midwest.

Blood drive cancellations include numerous high schools, colleges, and universities as well as events hosted by businesses, churches, and civic groups.

The impact of blood drive cancellations is especially concerning in the days leading up to Thanksgiving and the holiday season.

“We are projected to collect 1,000 fewer donations during the week of Thanksgiving than the week before and the week after,” said Amanda Hess, Director, Donor and Public Relations.

“We need to put a significant dent in that shortfall by increasing appointments over the next two weeks,” Katz said.

