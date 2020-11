Carroll County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scammer claiming to be an officer

CARROLL Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a phone scam.

“We received reports of phone scammers claiming to be Officer David Miller with our agency,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement on Facebook. “The scammers are reportedly using technology to spoof our main phone number, 815-244-9171.”

According to the sheriff’s office, the scammer then states that a warrant has been issued for your arrest regarding fraudulent charges on your bank account. Then, the scammer says the U.S. Marshals will be coming to arrest you.

“These calls are not coming from our office,” the sheriff’s office said. “Do not give out any personal information over the telephone if you do not know the person on the other end. Our office would never ask for payment over the telephone.”

The sheriff’s office shared tips to help protect yourself from fraud:

Spot imposters

Scammers often pretend to be someone you trust, like a government official, a family member, a charity or a company with which you do business. Don’t send money or give out personal information in response to an unexpected request – whether it comes as a text, a phone call or an email.

Do online searches

Type a company or product name into your favorite search engine with words like “review,” “complaint” or “scam.” Or search for a phrase that describes your situation, like “IRS call.” You can even search for phone numbers to see if other people have reported them as scams.

Don’t believe your caller ID

Technology makes it easy for scammers to fake caller ID information, so the name and number you see aren’t always real. If someone calls asking for money or personal information, hang up. If you think the caller might be telling the truth, call back to a number you know is genuine.

Talk to someone

Before you give up your money or personal information, talk to someone you trust. Con artists want you to make decisions in a hurry. They might even threaten you. Slow down, check out the story, do an online search, consult an expert — or just tell a friend.

Don’t rely on personal information

Living in the digital age, access to information is easier than ever. Scammers are often able to get their hands on very personal information, providing it to their victims to make their scam look more legitimate. Don’t trust a scammer who is able to provide your personal information. If you followed the above tips and still aren’t sure, call back at a publicly listed number for the organization from which the scammer claims to be or contact your loved one directly.

