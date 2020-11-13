Davenport Police respond to accident on East Kimberly Road

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police responded to a call of a vehicle accident Tuesday night.

Officers received the call just before 5:40 p.m. in the 3200 block of East Kimberly Road, near the Green Buick GMC dealership.

Details are still limited at this time. No word if there are any injuries.

The cause of the accident is unknown.

This is a developing story. TV6 will update when information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.