Donnie Wahlberg surprises server with $2,020 tip for $35 lunch

He left a similar tip on New Year’s Day
Jenny McCarthy, left, and Donnie Wahlberg in New York on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019.
Jenny McCarthy, left, and Donnie Wahlberg in New York on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019.(Source: Jason Mendez/Invision/AP)
By Ed Payne
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SANDWICH, Mass. (Gray News) – Boston native Donnie Wahlberg left a $2,020 tip on a $35 tab at a Cape Cod restaurant last week.

The actor had lunch on Nov. 7 at the Marshland Restaurants and Bakery when he added the generous gratuity.

“A very special thank you to our friend @donniewahlberg!” a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page said. “When asked about it all he said was ‘who’s up next?!’ #2020tipchallenge.”

A very special thank you to our friend @donniewahlberg! When asked about it all he said was “who’s up next?!”...

Posted by Marshland Restaurants and Bakery on Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Wahlberg began the year in a similar fashion when he left another $2,020 tip on a $76.45 bill at an IHOP in St. Charles, Illinois, on New Year’s Day.

His wife and actress Jenny McCarthy posted about it on Twitter.

“@DonnieWahlberg starting 2020 off like the amazing man he is,” she said.

