East Moline School District to move to full-remote learning
The entire district will move to full-time remote learning for at least three weeks starting Monday, November 16
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 7:28 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EAST MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - The East Moline School District in Illinois has announced that they will move to full-time remote learning.
In a Facebook post Tuesday evening, the district says all students will participate in virtual learning for at least three weeks starting Monday, November 16.
