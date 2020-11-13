East Moline School District to move to full-remote learning

EAST MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - The East Moline School District in Illinois has announced that they will move to full-time remote learning.

In a Facebook post Tuesday evening, the district says all students will participate in virtual learning for at least three weeks starting Monday, November 16.

You can read the entire post below:

https://www.facebook.com/EMSD37/photos/a.881196491970534/3493453267411497

