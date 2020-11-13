Federal complaint filed against Iowa OSHA for not protecting workers amid COVID-19

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Eight Iowa labor and civil rights groups filed a federal complaint against the Iowa Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) for not protecting workers from COVID-19, according to the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa.

The union says the workers include those who work at meatpacking and dairy industries, as well as those who work for construction, transportation, nursing homes and healthcare facilities.

“Thousands of Iowa workers have contracted the disease at work and many have died,” said Veronica Fowler, the union’s Communications Director.

Watch a live discussion about the complaint here:

Fowler says workers and others have filed 148 complaints with Iowa OSHA about unsafe working conditions related to COVID-19.

Worksites that have filed complaints:

Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City

JBS/Swift Pork Processing Plant in Marshalltown

Agri Star Processing Plant in Postville

Tyson Foods Pork in Perry

Community Choice Credit Union in Johnston

Prairie Farms Dairy in Dubuque

Ryan Companies in Bondurant

Care Initiatives in Odebolt

More information about the complaints filed can be found here.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.